Heritage Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.8% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 2.17% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,382,000. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,066,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,950,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 258,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 200,153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 98,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,651. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

