Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $265,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,839,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,146,380. The company has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

