Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $928,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.69. 3,164,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $339.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

