Heritage Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. 2,248,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,915. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

