Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Shares of HES stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.56. 1,017,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,159. Hess has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,801,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

