Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $85.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HXL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Hexcel Stock Up 1.0 %

HXL opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

