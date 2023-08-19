HI (HI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $462,146.92

HI (HI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. HI has a market cap of $8.70 million and $462,146.92 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018902 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,097.92 or 1.00072776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002505 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0032409 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $600,183.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

