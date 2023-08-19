HI Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $8.85 million and $540,174.54 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,916.05 or 1.00067625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002523 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0032409 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $600,183.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.