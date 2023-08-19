Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Williams Trading downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Hibbett Trading Up 1.9 %

HIBB traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 262,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $557.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

