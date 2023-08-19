Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 4,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0972 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

