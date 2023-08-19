Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 4,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0972 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th.
About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.
