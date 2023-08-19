HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Trading Up 0.9%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €93.20 ($101.30) and last traded at €93.20 ($101.30). Approximately 44,915 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €92.40 ($100.43).
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of €83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.10.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.
