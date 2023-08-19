Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HOLI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 103,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,115. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $645,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

