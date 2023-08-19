holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0153

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $172,942.74 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01527211 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $185,395.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

