Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 9,629,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

