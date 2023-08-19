Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $100.57. 273,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,972. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.79. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $108.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.05.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,389 shares of company stock worth $1,589,195 in the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

