H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE HRB traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,318. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.27% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

