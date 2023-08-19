Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

HUBG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 180,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,757. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,382 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 890,518.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 195,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

