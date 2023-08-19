Huobi Token (HT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.63 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00009098 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $382.77 million and $3.63 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

