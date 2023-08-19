HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

