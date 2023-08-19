Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.71. 621,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

