Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 0.2 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,584. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $780.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

