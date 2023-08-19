I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

IMAB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 951,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in I-Mab by 4,842.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. 24.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

