ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

ICF International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.38. 56,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,969 shares of company stock worth $1,033,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ICF International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

