ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,124 ($14.26) and last traded at GBX 1,122 ($14.23). Approximately 11,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 75,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,112 ($14.11).

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £741.14 million, a PE ratio of 449.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,104.24.

ICG Enterprise Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,604.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider David Warnock purchased 10,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($13.64) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($136,369.40). 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

