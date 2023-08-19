Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

ICHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of ICHR opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ichor has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.65 million, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ichor by 51.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

