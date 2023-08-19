IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
IES Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of IESC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.79. 39,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.28. IES has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $72.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,492,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $484,194.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,849.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,221 shares of company stock valued at $852,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.82% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
