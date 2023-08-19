IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IES Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IESC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.79. 39,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.28. IES has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Get IES alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $484,194.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,849.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,221 shares of company stock valued at $852,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IES by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.