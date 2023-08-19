Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) and Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Head to Head Comparison

Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) and Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Iida Group and Skyline Champion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iida Group N/A N/A N/A Skyline Champion 14.32% 28.09% 21.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iida Group and Skyline Champion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iida Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyline Champion 0 3 2 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Skyline Champion has a consensus price target of $68.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Skyline Champion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyline Champion is more favorable than Iida Group.

0.2% of Iida Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Skyline Champion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iida Group and Skyline Champion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iida Group N/A N/A N/A C$172.94 0.10 Skyline Champion $2.61 billion 1.42 $401.80 million $5.84 11.13

Skyline Champion has higher revenue and earnings than Iida Group. Iida Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyline Champion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyline Champion beats Iida Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business under the Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brand names with 31 sales centers in the United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

