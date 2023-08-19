Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $2,424,650.36 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 521,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,468. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.59 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -214.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

