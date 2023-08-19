Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:ICD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 158,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 4.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

