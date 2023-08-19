Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 41,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 228,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Indonesia Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indonesia Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,621,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Indonesia Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Indonesia Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.