Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Down 3.5%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55. 41,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 228,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Indonesia Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indonesia Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.