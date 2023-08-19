InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra Sells 19,856 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $211,664.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $107,300.00.

On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $54,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

INFU stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $224.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

