Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 74,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,957. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

About Ingles Markets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,021,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $5,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 50,885 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $4,351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

