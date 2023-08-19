Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,857 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $129,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $120,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $661.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

