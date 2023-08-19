Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys $15,400.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,299.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,412 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLRO shares. TheStreet raised ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered ClearOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

