Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys $15,400.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,299.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ClearOne Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLRO shares. TheStreet raised ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered ClearOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
