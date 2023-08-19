Insider Buying: ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:HHH) Director Buys 899 Shares of Stock

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 899 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.96 per share, with a total value of $67,389.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,571,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,171,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 18th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,200 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $89,844.00.

Shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Company Profile

Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development.

