Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires £150.48 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw bought 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($190.89).
Harworth Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 112 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.70. Harworth Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 99 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.50 ($2.05). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.28) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
About Harworth Group
Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.
