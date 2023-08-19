Insider Buying: SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Acquires 5,200 Shares of Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Brian Cox bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $24,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,507,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,277,259.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SurgePays Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of SurgePays stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.78. SurgePays, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SurgePays from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SurgePays by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,866 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SurgePays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company that engages in the provision of services to the underbanked and underserved communities in the United States. The company offers mobile broadband, voice, and SMS text messaging to both subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers as well as to low-income consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.