Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $12,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,494,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,311.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

VolitionRx stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.59.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNRX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

