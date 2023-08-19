Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $12,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,494,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,311.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
VolitionRx stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.59.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNRX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
