Insider Selling: 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells $53,980.08 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $53,980.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,140 shares in the company, valued at $339,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of ME stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $538.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 110.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 23andMe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 23andMe

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.