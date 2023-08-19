Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $73,600.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $77,600.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $79,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $79,600.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.

ChargePoint Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ChargePoint by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 185,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 61,768 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

