Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $22,395.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $22,395.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,774.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.08. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 36,060.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 159.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 593,683 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

