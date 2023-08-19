Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells 2,718 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2023

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,867.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Model N Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MODN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 139,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MODN

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.