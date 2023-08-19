Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells 2,718 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,867.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Model N Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MODN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 139,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

Get Model N alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MODN

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.