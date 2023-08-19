Insider Selling: Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Director Sells 33,189 Shares of Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) Director Victorino Mercado sold 33,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $10,288.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,096 shares in the company, valued at $28,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 243,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.87. Momentus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Momentus by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Momentus by 153.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentus during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Momentus by 224.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

