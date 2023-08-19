Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Director Sells $74,104.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NNI opened at $92.61 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

