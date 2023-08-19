Insider Selling: News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) CAO Sells $205,614.32 in Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ NWS opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in News by 202.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 138.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 109.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
