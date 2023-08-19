Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 76,648 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $524,272.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $294,159.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40.

QS stock remained flat at $6.82 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,893,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,731. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 5.16. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.25.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,137 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 159,021 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,244 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

