Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $191,364.44.

On Monday, August 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $1,116,750.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $1,102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $576,337.80.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $257,115.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00.

Shares of RYAN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.11. 717,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,335. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.45. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

