Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells 4,921 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $45,125.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $424,240.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.18 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

