Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells 3,537 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $190,007.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $49.43 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

